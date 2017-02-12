Farmers’ vegetable group in Samdrup Jongkhar, a success

Feb 12 2017

Ban on import of chilies and vegetables like beans and cauliflower is turning out to be a boon for a vegetable group in Samdrup Jongkhar.

The farmers’ vegetable group of Bangtsho Chiwog under Dewathang Gewog is earning good cash from the sale of their organically grown vegetables.

Import of chilies, cauliflower and beans from India has been temporarily banned after high content of pesticides were found.

The group grows different seasonal vegetables in their own garden.

“We are able to make profit from the sale of vegetables. We deposit the earnings into our bank account,” said a group member, Lungten Zangmo.

The group is now all set to grow more chilies following its ban.

“We have decided and planned to grow chilies on an acre of land. We see the government’s ban on import of chilly as a means to work towards self-sufficiency. It is good to grow on our own and it is healthy as we grow it organically,” said another group member, Karma Tenzin.

The group receives technical support and vegetable seeds from Dzongkhag Agriculture Sector and Samdrup Jongkhar Initiative, a Civil Society Organization (CSO).

The group which initially began with just five members in 2015 now has 14 members.