Retreat brings together the CSOs

Feb 12 2017

Lack of funding, shortage of human resources and inadequate facilities were some of the challenges the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) are facing today.

To strengthen the civil society organizations for the next ten years, heads of the CSOs came together for two days retreat in Phuentshogling.

Currently there are over forty five CSOs working for youth, women, animal, tourism, volunteerism, media and culture among others.

The two days retreat aims to bring the organizations together.

“The idea behind this retreat is to come together as a fraternity to try to know one another to network etc. We have come together to design a vision, we try to look long term collectively as a CSOs,” said the Executive Director of Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy, Siok Sian Pek Dorji.

The Executive Director of Samdrup Jongkhar Initiative, Dasho Neten Zangmo said the retreat is important to strengthen the role of civil society sector.

“When we talk about civil society sector it is not just about formal institutions but it is about citizens in general and especially if you want to have a vibrant democracy, citizen’s participation is important. So that is why in terms of defining the civil society sector’s role for the next 10 years it is not about today or tomorrow, but for the next 10 years.”

The CSOs grooms volunteers, gives spaces for the voices and engage citizens in making the democracy vibrant.

Nearly fifty heads from over forty CSOs took part in the retreat that ended, yesterday.

Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy organized the retreat.