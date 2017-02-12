Government should take happiness seriously, says PM at the Global Happiness Dialogue

Feb 12 2017

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said it is important for the Government to take happiness seriously and it is the role of the government in creating happiness for its people.

Prime Minister was speaking at the opening of the first Global Dialogue for Happiness in Dubai, UAE preceding the World Government Summit, on February 11.

Prime Minister said, “If the basic purpose of development were changed from the pursuit of profit to the pursuit of well-being in all its dimensions, the true level of happiness in the planet would certainly go up.”

Prime Minister said 2016 may have been a difficult year, and 2017 may also be off to a rough start, but given the growing interest in happiness and well-being and in Gross National Happiness (GNH), the years ahead are filled with promise and hope.

Prime Minister also emphasised on how visionary monarchs are working hard to create happiness for the people of Bhutan.

“We have our constraints, but we are blessed with extraordinary leaders. Our enlightened kings have consistently made the happiness of the people their overarching priority. This was most clearly demonstrated when, way back in the 1970’s, our fourth king famously announced that, GNH is more important than Gross National Product.”

Prime Minister said GNH is a holistic approach to development, which aims to enhance the happiness and well being of the people.

“His majesty the King has reminded us that GNH simply means development with values and that GNH is the bridge between the fundamental values of kindness, equality and humanity and necessary pursuit of economic growth.”

Themed ”Global Dialogue for Happiness: Towards a Happier Life, the Global Happiness Dialogue is the first international event of its kind. The event saw happiness experts, government officials and representatives of international organisations discuss ways to help governments ensure the happiness of their people.

More than 4000 participants from 139 countries will attend the three days World Government Summit.

The Summit will highlight the world’s most pressing challenges and solutions to deal with them.

