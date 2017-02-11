Locals face difficulties in absence of a Tshogpa

People in three chiwogs of Doongchhilo-Kholomri, Woongborang and Namdagling chiwog in Pemagatshel are facing difficulties in absence of a Tshogpa.

The post of Tshogpa has remained vacant in these three chiwogs.

People say they have to visit the Gewog office even for minor works. Moreover, they are worried that their chiwog will be left behind in developmental activities.

“Without a tshogpa, there is no one to conduct the meetings. If there is a tshogpa, he will look after the development works. He acts as a bridge between the people and the gewog,” said Dawa Norbu, a villager from Doongchhilo under Dechhenling Gewog.

The Dzongkhag election office says the Functional Literacy and Possession of Skills Test were conducted recently.

The election for the vacant Demkhongs will be conducted once the election commission issues notification calling for elections.