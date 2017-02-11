Standards for inclusive education to improve access and quality of education

Respect and understanding grow when children of differing abilities play and learn together.

In order to make schools more inclusive, the standard for inclusive education aims to improve the access and quality of education for all children with disabilities in the country.

The Standards for Inclusive Education are a tool to support schools towards becoming more inclusive for all children.

This tool will initially be tested in three schools with Special Education Need programmes at Changangkha Middle Secondary School in Thimphu, Wangsel Institute and Drukgyal Lower Secondary School in Paro, starting this year.

The standards will provide guidance to schools to plan strategies to make classrooms more inclusive.

Challenges such as physical infrastructure, teaching learning materials and capacity development for teachers will all be looked into to cater to the needs of the children with disabilities.

The Chief Programme officer of SEN, Sherab Phuntsho said the standards for inclusive education were presented during the national education conference looking at its need in schools.

“If we do not have a standard, it is difficult to ensure the implementation of the accessibility and quality. It was Education Minister’s idea as well to come up with a standard. Some of the measures for the inclusion program have been taken from world index for inclusion.”

The standard is in line with the National Education Policy that states special educational needs of all students shall be catered, to enhance both participation in education and the quality of learning.

According to the Deputy Chief Programme Officer of SEN, Pema Chogyal, inclusion is one of the important strategies that give equal opportunities for learning and participation in the society.

“By taking people with disabilities in the mainstream, people who are not with disabilities, they will have opportunity to learn the needs of the people with disabilities and also the strategies that are planned to teach people with disabilities will certainly benefit people without disabilities,” he added.

The standard for inclusive education was endorsed last month during the national education conference.

Through this endorsement, it is expected that schools infuse values of inclusion by valuing diversity, dignity and avoiding discrimination.