Scouts attends reunion camp in Phuentshogling

Feb 11 2017

For scouts, values, bond and creating unity and harmony in the community is their religion.

To enhance the skills and reaffirm their commitment, over hundred scouts who attended leadership training at Military Training Centre in Tencholing, Wangdue Phodrang are taking part in the second reunion camp in Phuentshogling.

Once a scout, always a scout, with this motive the scouts participated in the reunion camp. With enthusiasm and excitement, they present the drill during the closing ceremony.

During the camp, adventure and educational activities such as river rafting, rapelling ,games and sports and other activities were also conducted. The reunion indeed bonded the scouts.

“The reunion camp has made us to come together with one heart, one mind, one purpose and one union to reflect upon the training which we have received. We would like to thank our His Majesty for giving the youths with such opportunities to showcase our talents, knowledge and our contribution to the society. I am very proud to be part of this camp,” said a scout, Dolma Tshering Lhamo.

Over eight hundred scouts have attended the leadership training at Military Training Centre in Tencholing.

The first reunion camp was held at Paro in 2014. The three days event ended today.

Scouts and Cultural Education Division under Department of Youth and Sports organized the camp.

