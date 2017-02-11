Managing wastes at Moenlam Chenmo in Sarpang

Managing wastes has always been an issue especially during large gatherings. However, this is not the case at the ongoing annual Moenlam Chenmo or Great Prayer Ceremony in Sarpang.

People are briefed on taking care of their own wastes to create a favourable environment.

Organisers have also placed wastes bins at strategic locations. And volunteer groups are helping to collect litters and maintain cleanliness in the area.

About 10,000 devotees are attending the prayer ceremony at the Gelegphu Football ground.

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the week-long ceremony since February 9.

The Moenlam Chenmo will conclude on February 14 with Tshepamay wang to the public.

