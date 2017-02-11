Empowering women through waste management

Managing waste is not just about cleanliness but it can also be a source of empowerment for women in the society if they do not mind putting in a bit of their creativity.

A training on empowering women through waste management is underway at the Tarayana Centre in Thimphu. The Centre is training women on making utility bags and accessories using plastic waste.

The training is making waste management an encouraging business for single parents and parents of children with special needs. The trainees are taught to weave and sew bags, purse and other accessories from waste.

“The plastic covers of noodles and milk powder are not going to waste anymore. We can make bags out of them. People can use the bags and it’s going to be useful. It’s also a source of income. I can also think of teaching others after attending the training here,” said a participant, Dhan Maya.

The training was found useful by the participants.

“When we weave baskets out of plastics, we’re reducing waste. These baskets can be sold at markets too. In Bumthang, we’ve landfill full of plastic wastes, when we go back we can collect the wastes and make such bags and reduce waste” Chogyal Lhamo, Trainee

The training also creates awareness on ways to reuse and recycle other solid waste.

Two trainers from Kilus Foundation in the Philippines are facilitating the training.

Kilus foundation is an all women organisation to help clean up mother earth and at the same time provide a source of livelihood to less fortunate segment of the society.

The Programme Officer of Tarayana Foundation, Wangmo said the training has helped the participants realise importance of waste management.

“We’re littering around without realising the impacts. There are organizations like Greener Way and Clean Bhutan collecting the wastes, but haven’t seen any of them making such accessories.”

The two week-long training on waste management will end on February 14. It is being funded the Asian Development Bank.

Some 40 women are taking part in the training.