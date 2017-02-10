Purjang for Drukjeygang Drubthob held after a year in Thugdam

The funeral rites or Purjang of Drubthob Yeshi Phuntsho, popularly known as Drukjeygang Drubthob was held today at Namdrup Choeling Goenpa, in Drukjeygang, Dagana.

The funeral rites were held after more than a year of Drubthob’s complete lotus posture Thugdam.

Dorji Lopen of the central monastic body presided over the ritual.

More than two thousand people from nearby areas attended the Purjang ceremony.

Drukjeygang Drubthob passed away at the age of hundred in January last year. Since then Drubthob remained in Thugdam.

The Drubthob was known for his secret meditation and sacred practices.

After monastic education, he entered his first 3 years retreat at the age of 23 at Talo Pang Karpo, in Punakha.