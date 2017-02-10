OAG forwards a child molestation case to the Court

Feb 10 2017

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) forwarded, a child molestation case of a 14-year-old girl to Thimphu District Court on January 27.

Thimphu Police detained the physics teacher of Yangchenphug Higher Secondary School for alleged child molestation on January 5.

After a month long detention, the Indian teacher was released on bail recently. The incident occurred in December, last year.

The girl, a class 9 student, accompanied by her cousins went to return her text books in the school.

While she was looking for another teacher to get a few books for class ten, she met with the Physics teacher. The teacher told the girl she can collect the books from his place.

The victim went to collect the books accompanied by her cousins, where the incident took place.

The victim’s guardian reported the case to the police.