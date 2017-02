Bhutanese man missing in Kolkata

Feb 10 2017

A 52-year-old man from Tshaluna in Thimphu who went missing in Kolkata on the morning of February 2 is still not found.

The man who was escorting his brother for medical treatment at a hospital in Kolkata went to buy some basic necessities at the nearest store. But the man never returned.

The daughter of the missing man with help from the Royal Bhutan Consulate in Kolkata reported the case to the police there.