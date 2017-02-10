Dorokha Central School grappling with accommodation shortage

With increasing number of students seeking admission at Dorokha Central School in Samtse, the school is facing difficulties in accommodating the students.

Ever since, the school was converted into central school in 2015, the number of students has increased.

This year alone, the school has admitted over one thousand students.

About 500 of them are housed in six hostel blocks. A block has three rooms with 36 students each.

Students said it is hard to adjust in the already congested rooms. At the moment, four students sleep in a bunk bed.

“I face difficulty not only in sleeping but cannot even study. We can adjust when we study other subjects but practicing mathematics is challenging. During summer we cannot sleep due to excessive heat,” said a student, Tshelu Lhop.

The school’s Principal Pema Chhogyel said the problem accrued after the school was changed into a central school.

“In 2012 when I first reached Dorokha School, there was no admission pressure due to poor road condition and unreliable power supply. There were just 700 students. But now after government changed the school into a central school, there is admission pressure due to good facilities.”

Meanwhile students are excited that they will not have to struggle once the construction of new school with 240 bedded hostels is complete.

But the Project Manager, Kelzang Tashi of the construction company who is executing the works said the new hostel may not accommodate all the students.

However he said they will try to complete the work before the next academic session starts in 2018.

So far almost 30 percent of the work has been completed.

Education ministry awarded the two year contract works to J.M Builder Private Limited early last year.