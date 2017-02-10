National Yak Breeding Farm in Haa to be operational by next year

Feb 10 2017

More than Nu 9 million will be spent into establishment of country’s first yak breeding centre or farm in Haa valley with support from Bhutan Trust Fund for Environment Conservation.

The farm is expected to improve the breed and conserve the yak farming in the country.

Yak farming in Bhutan is an important source of livelihood for the nomads of ten Dzongkhags.

Yak farming is also recognized as a critical part for maintaining the mountain ecosystem and for safeguarding the northern frontiers by exercising their traditional grazing rights in the alpine pasture lands.

However, over the years this trend has been declining.

“Because of the socio-economic development in urban and peri-urban, the herders have been migrating to lowlands and because of all these, the yak population have been declining. Even the yak genetic resources have been deteriorating and that is the reason why we wanted to set up a farm so that we can conserve the genetic resources,” said the head of Highland Development Program under Department of Livestock, Towchu Rabgay.

Besides, interventions such as enabling policy on grazing rights, livelihood development through yak farming will be carried out.

The Centre will also initiate yak farming as rural economic enterprise linking to eco-tourism to benefit and encourage the highlanders.

“Through that farm we can supply good quality yak bulls to other parts of the highland areas and also we will try to produce our own yak semen from that farm,” he added.

Department of Livestock says in the first phase of the project, the farm will carry out scientific selection of the yak bulls and breed them in order to supply to other areas.

The National Yak Breeding Farm in Haa will be fully operational by next year.

With the current yak population of 38222, Bhutan has the third highest yak population in the world after China and Mongolia.