Samtse Dzongkhag wins Mewang Gyalsey Archery Tournament

Feb 10 2017

Team Samtse Dzongkhag won this year’s Mewang Gyalsey Archery Tournament at Gyalpoizhing in Monggar.

His Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck graced the finals of the tournament, on Wednesday.

Cash prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners and individual players.

A total of 140 teams from twenty Dzongkhags participated in the tournament which began from last month.

His Royal Highness The Gyaltshab also visited the Fair Carnival and granted Tokha to the gathering.

The five-day Fair ended yesterday.

The Office of the Gyaltshab organized the event to commemorate the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

During the closing, Lhalung Sungtrul Rinpoche administered Chhana Dorje Wang or blessing to over seven thousand devotees.