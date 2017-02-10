Empowering young women through dialogues

To empower young women to become agents of change through leadership and to enable them to realize their potentials, a four-day Regional Young Women Leaders’ Dialogue was held in Sri Lanka and India.

The program included capacity building sessions, panel discussions with university students and media interactions among others.

The dialogue is for young women leaders from South Asia region. The national coordinator and international coordinator for Y-PEER Bhutan, Wangchuk Dema represented Bhutan.

Young women leaders from seven countries took part in the event.

It was organized by Canadian diplomatic missions in South Asia.