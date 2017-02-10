Littering, still an issue in Paro

Feb 10 2017

Despite strict monitoring of wastes management rules in Paro town, some people still dump their litters in corner and vacant areas, making the town look dirty.

Municipal officials said one of the main challenges faced in maintaining the cleanliness in the town is with people throwing their garbage at night.

Officials added that another group that aggravates the waste issue in the town is the scrap dealers.

“At night, they search the waste bins and take the things they need by taking out take out all the other wastes. And the wastes gets blown by wind and taken by dogs everywhere, “said surveyor from Municipal Authority, Dorji Wangdi.

The municipal authority said they are imposing fine of Nu 500 to every household if the area around the building is found littered.

If people fail to pay the fines, the office disconnects the water supply.

“Comparatively the town has become cleaner. This is because municipal’s trucks come on time and they impose fines. However we expect municipal to maintain the drain, which could make the town cleaner,” said a shopkeeper, Deepak Parajuli.

Town residents carry out cleaning up campaign twice, a month.