Suspect in death of a security guard arrested

Feb 9 2017

Thimphu police arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged involvement in the death of a 24 year-old man, yesterday.

The deceased, a security guard of the National Referral Hospital was first found lying unconscious in the hospital, bleeding from the nose and mouth. He died yesterday night after admitting in the emergency ward.

Police said the suspect had a fight with the deceased. But the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police said the deceased suffered fracture injury at the back of the head.