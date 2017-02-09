MoU to bridge organic farming society and high-end market

To bring the organic farming society a step closer to the high-end market, the first ever certified organic farmers group, Rangzhin Sanam Detshen of Gasa and 11 high-end hotels in Thimphu signed a Memorandum of Understanding, today.

With the signing, the Rangzhin Sanam Detshen will grow organic produce such as potatoes, garlic and carrot to be supplied to the hotels in Thimphu.

Gasa Dzongda, Dorji Dhradhul said the signing is a breakthrough in the development of organic program in our country.

“We have agreed to supply three vegetables to start with. All of this will be certified. So this will definitely set a trend and help to contribute toward strengthening organic programme.”

The Treasurer of the group Damcho Wangdi said they faced difficulties while marketing the produce.

“But with this signing and developing a business partner with hotels, we need not worry about selling the produce as they agreed to buy. It will benefit us a lot.”

According to the MoU, the agreed price for the produce will not change irrespective of change in the market price during delivery.

“Potatoes are charged high price in the market but they are charging only Nu 31 for a kilogram. So the price is also reasonable,” said the Purchase Manager of Terma Linca Hotel, Sonam Wangmo.

The purchase and sale of the organic vegetables will take place during the season on every Wednesdays at Thimphu. The Department of Agriculture and Cooperatives under Agriculture and Forests Ministry will be the coordinating agency for the execution of this MoU.