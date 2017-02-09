Sarpang Moenlam Chenmo begins

Feb 9 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over a six-day Moenlam Chhenmo, in Sarpang dzongkhag. The prayer ceremony began from today.

Around 150 monks from Sarpang Rabdey and nuns from nearby Drasha and Gomdey are reciting Drakmar and Neten-chu-druk prayers.

The Moenlam Chhenmo is being performed for the well being of the King, country and the people.

Over ten thousand devotees from Tsirang, Sarpang, and Zhemgang are attending the prayer ceremony.

Sarpang Moenlam Chhenmo is an annual event initially started in 2005.