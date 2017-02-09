Teachers to undergo English language proficiency

Feb 9 2017

Except for Dzongkha subject teachers, all other teachers in the country will be trained in English language proficiency by mid of this year.

The proficiency development training for the teachers is one of the resolutions endorsed at the 18th National Education Conference last month.

English being the medium of instruction in schools, education ministry said it will impact the learning process of the students if the teachers are not competent in language.

Various researches done on education in Bhutan revealed that teachers need to enhance their English language.

The move is also based on the National Education Assessment conducted by Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) which revealed that the students’ performance in English is poor.

“A study done by special Education Sector EU committee, called “education without compromise” which came out in 2008, recommended designing a standard for teachers in English. It also recommended that teachers need to sit for English test,” said the chief programme officer of Teacher Professional Support Division, Tashi Lhamo.

She added a similar study carried out by the erstwhile Royal Education Council revealed that the teachers’ ideas were very rich but their language is inaccurate.

The first core meeting with relevant departmental heads will be held on February 16. The ministry will invite expertise from different colleges within the country and also from outside if required.

The group will develop modules and training package.

The training is also based on the justification given by the teachers at the National School Curriculum Conference, last year.