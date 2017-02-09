Locals of Lamthreng concerned over incomplete river protection wall

The halt in works to construct a river protection wall has left the people of Lamthreng in Trashi Yangtse apprehensive of its timely completion.

They say, for about two months, nothing happened at the construction site.

Villagers say if the river protection wall at Dungzam is not complete before this monsoon, there are high risks of the river, Kholongchu, washing away their paddy fields.

10 households of the village under Boomdeling Gewog have already lost part of their lands to such a disaster.

“The river has already washed away some of our paddy fields. There are risks of more getting damaged. If the wall is not ready soon, all that could get washed away. It not only hampers the farmers but also the habitats of Black -necked Cranes,” said a village Tshogpa, Gaydenla.

The Site Manager of the private construction company executing the work explained that they were waiting for the river to subside for its diversion works.

He added works resumed about a week ago and assured the 240-metre long wall will be complete by the end of this month.

The work was awarded to the contractor in the beginning of last year. The package, worth Nu 20 M, also includes construction of two more gabion walls.