Four men convicted for murder

Feb 9 2017

The High Court sentenced three men ranging from five and a half years to life imprisonment for murdering a man.

The judgement passed today also asked the convicts to pay compensation of more than Nu 160,000 each to the family of the deceased.

The incident took place at Gomdar Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar in August 2015.

Earlier, the convicts were sentenced to five and a half years to twenty years by the District Court.

However, Office of the Attorney General (OAG) appealed to the High Court in October last year.

In another murder case, the High Court sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment, today.

The court also asked the convict to pay compensation of Nu 450,000 to the deceased’s mother.

The convict murdered his wife in Phuentshogling in May last year.