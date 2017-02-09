Bhutan’s first Economic Early Warning System launched

The country’s first Economic Early Warning System was launched in Thimphu, today.

The new system is expected to help strengthen the country’s economy through proper monitoring and management.

The Economic Early Warning System was developed jointly by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Korea under the Knowledge Sharing Program.

Speaking at the event, the Finance minister Namgay Dorji said the system would help address many of the country’s economic challenges.

The Director of the Department of Public Accounts, Tshering Dorji said that the launch has been very timely. He said that although it is at initial stage, the system will work as an important tool for strengthening the country’s economy.

“In 2012 when we had the shortage of Indian Rupees, we were not able to pinpoint what the causes were. So taking this as a lesson, we wanted to come up with a system that would at least help us to guide in pointing the possible causes. And this would also help us to come up with alternate solutions and recommendations.”

The database for the system is to be developed in the next two months. Once complete, the system will monitor economic and financial indicators and compare them with previous data for any abnormalities.

If any abnormality is found, it will provide diagnostics and alternatives to solving them.

An economist from the ADB, James Villafuerte said although small countries are not connected to global economies, having an Early Warning System is equally important.

“For Instance Bhutan is highly linked with Indian intensive trends and financial flows. So anything that affects India will ultimately affect Bhutan. So it is quite important that those times of global interaction, small economies maintain this economic early warning system to ensure that they have the diagnostics to analyze spill over affects”

Over 40 individuals from seven key economic agencies are also being familiarized on the System.