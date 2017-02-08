Stranded bus irks passengers

Feb 8 2017

A passenger bus travelling from Thimphu to Lhuentse remained stranded in Trongsa since February 6.

Passengers are frustrated as they have been spending two nights inside the bus in Trongsa town.

The Dhug Transport carrying 19 passengers broke down after the radiator of the bus was hit by a stone near Bjizam, about eleven kilometers before reaching Trongsa from Wangdue Phodrang.

People in the bus said the bus operators and concern agencies did not render any help till now.

“We spent two nights inside the bus. They did not provide any thing. The children could not reach school on time. Last time we did not get a ticket and now when we got the tickets the bus is damaged,” said a passenger, Kinley Choden.

Other passengers said they face difficulty without a proper place to stay.

“In the evening, it is very difficult to sleep inside the vehicle. We could not stay in the hotel as we have to bear all the expenses. Many are spending nights without food and blankets,” said another passenger, Kinzang Tshering.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus said they have ordered for spare parts from Thimphu.

The passengers have also written an application to the Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) base office in Trongsa asking to intervene.

The RSTA base Incharge in Trongsa said the bus operator could not be contacted despite several attempts.

According to the RSTA, an agreement between the operator and the RSTA mentions that in case of failure and breakdown, the operator should arrange the substitute vehicle and if the passengers wish to travel by other vehicle, a fare for the incomplete journey shall be refunded.

But the agreement does not specify exactly who should bear the expenses of the passengers in case of such incidents.

RSTA officials however said a replacement bus have been identified and will arrive from Thimphu, tomorrow.