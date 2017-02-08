Developing professional capacities of the contractors

To enhance the professional capacity of the contractors, a workshop is being conducted in Phuentshogling.

Over seventy large and medium contractors attended the first batch of the training that ended today.

The contractors are being taught on project management, arbitration procedures and e-Zotin or online registration procedures.

“The training refreshes us on the latest provisions and procedures in this field. It also teaches us the quality of works and other important things useful for the construction,” said a contractor, Tshering Dorji.

Construction Development Board (CDB) conducts the refresher course for the contractors annually.

The Programme Officer of the CDB, Leki Dorji said it is mandatory for the contractors to attend the workshop to renew their contract license after two years.

“Enhancing the capacity of the people engaged in the construction works is one of the plans of CDB.”

Over 250 small class contractors will attend the second batch of the training from tomorrow.