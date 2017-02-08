Development activities hamper migration routes and habitats of Takin, research shows

Feb 8 2017

In an effort towards conserving Takin, the National animal, Bhutan need to commit to reduce disturbances from domestic livestock through better herding and animal husbandry practices.

This is one of the many recommendations made by a researcher from the Ugyen Wangchuck Institute for Conservation and Environment (UWICE). The researcher also recommends environmentally friendly road construction with due regard to wildlife corridors.

Developmental activities are found hampering migration routes and habitats of Takin.

According to a research report compiled on the Distribution and Conservation status of Bhutan Takin, construction of farm roads and competition from livestock animals for feed are seen as a major cause of disturbance to the animal’s habitat and migration route.

Sangay, the researcher from UWICE, in his report states “a prime example of disturbance to Takin migration as the construction of farm road between Gasa and Laya which commenced in 2014.”

The animals were spotted in new locations like Dochula pass and Phrumshengla pass where they were first captured by a camera trap in 2011.

Besides threat from developmental activities, the animal’s population is also threatened by wild dogs and spread of zoonotic diseases as they migrate through habitat used by domestic animals

Bhutan Takins migrate between sub-tropical forests as low as 1,000 metres during winter to sub-alpine regions as high as 4,500 metres during summer. They survive on grass, herbs, bamboo and leaves of shrubs and trees.

Bhutan has an estimate of 500 to 700 Takins. The animal is native only to Bhutan.