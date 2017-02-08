His Holiness consecrates the renovated Sarpang Rabdey

Feb 8 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated the recently renovated Sarpang Rabdey, formally known as Tali Dratshang in Gelegphu, today.

The Dratshang, spread out in more than one acre land, underwent major structure renovation and restoration of internal statues, last year.

The Nu 5.9 million restoration work was funded by the government.

Lam Netens of Sarpang, Samdrup Jongkhar and Zhemgang along with dzongkhag officials and locals attended the consecration ceremony.

Later in the afternoon, His Holiness visited the water treatment plant located at the bank of Mao River and installed Sachu Bumter.

The water treatment plant was constructed in 2010.