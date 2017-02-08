HRH Gyaltshab graces Mewang Gyalsey Nachhung Athletics Competition

Feb 8 2017

His Royal Highness, Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck graced the day-long Mewang Gyalsey Nachhung Athletics Competition at Gyalpoizhing in Monggar, today.

Sixty students from six schools in Monggar competed in different field events such as Cross Hoping, Javelin, Knee Throwing and Relay Race.

Cash prizes and certificates were awarded to the winners.

Monggar Sports Association in collaboration with the dzongkhag organised the event.