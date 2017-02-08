Missing man in Bangkok returns home

Feb 8 2017

The Bhutanese man who went missing in Bangkok last month arrived home today.

Harka Bahadur Subba, a 39-year-old cook at Damphu Central School, Tsirang was reported missing on January 23.

He flew back home this morning with officials from the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Bangkok.

Upon reaching the airport, he was handed over to the school authorities, who took him back to Tsirang and handed over to his relatives. Harka is reported to be back in good health.

According to a school staff, Harka has told them that he had gone to meet a relative in Bangkok and had been staying there.

However the official shared that he is yet to clarify why he had not informed them, and why he was later found unconscious and in a weak condition.

He was in Bangkok with nine other school staff for a training.