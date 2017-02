Thimphu City FC loses to Club Valencia of the Maldives

Feb 7 2017

Thimphu City FC lost to Club Valencia of the Maldives in the second leg of the Asian Football Confederation Cup preliminary round.

The match was played at the National Stadium Male, in the Maldives today.

Thimphu City FC conceded 3 goals in the second half of the match.

In their first leg of the preliminary round held last Tuesday at Changlimithang stadium the clubs settled for goalless match.