Gyelpoizhing Tshechu concludes

Feb 7 2017

The three-day annual Gyelpoizhing Tshechu ended, today. Mask dances such as Nga-ging Chham and Guru Tshengye Chham were performed on the last say.

Cultural dances from six eastern dzongkhags were also presented.

The festival was organized coinciding with the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.