Changjiji housing colony in need of maintenance

Feb 7 2017

Residents of Changjiji housing colony in Thimphu say the buildings are in dire need of maintenance.

They say some of the walls of the buildings have developed cracks, the stairways damaged, and toilets with leaking water.

“It’s very risky with children. There are chances of falling from the damaged stairs especially when they are playing,” said a tenant.

Another tenant on anonymity said should a disaster like earthquake strike; the building might develop more cracks, which is risky.

“We have been staying here for a long time. It is now high time to carry out maintenance works for the buildings. All the walls are cracked and steps are damaged. Even toilets are cracked with water leaking.”

However concern officials from the National Housing Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL) said they attend to the complaints made by the tenants and carry out maintenance works accordingly.

“Whenever we receive the complaint, we record the complaint and take action accordingly. We carry out the maintenance work according to the tenant’s convenience. Despite our efforts, tenants are irresponsible when it comes to taking care of government’s apartment,” said the Maintenance Head of NHDCL, Rinchen Dukpa.

Meanwhile, he said the proposal of over Nu 2 M for building maintenance and parking expansion works has been submitted to the NHDCL head office.

He further added the corporation has plans to submit the proposal for additional budget to the government very soon.

At present, there are more than 5000 people residing in 71 buildings at the Changjiji housing colony.