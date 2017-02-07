BCSE-2016 Class X results declared

Feb 7 2017

Juben Rana from Samtse Higher Secondary School topped the Bhutan Certificate of Secondary Examinations (BCSE), 2016 with 92.6 percent.

Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment declared the class X results today.

“I am very happy and humbled that I could live up to the expectation of my parents, teachers and the principal. The credit of my success goes to them for their continued support and guidance,”said Juben Rana.

Thinley Yidzin Wangden of Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary School came second with 91.8 percent.

With 91.4 percent, the third position went to Karma Yangchen Tenzin of Lungtenzampa MSS.

Ugyen Dorji of Dzongkha Development Training Institute topped the Language and Culture Studies Certificate Examination (LCSCE), 2016 with 81.6 percent.

“I am extremely happy when I heard about the result. I worked hard to achieve this result.”

Kinzang Dorji and Sonam Gyeltshen of School for Language and Cultural Studies took the second and third position with 78.2 and 76 percent respectively.

The cut off point for admission in government schools is fixed at 61 percent, an aggregate of 305 marks in English and four best subjects.

Of the total 11,991 students who appeared for the exam, 11,481 students passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage is 95.75 percent, 2.8 percent more than the previous year.