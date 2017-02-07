Flooding drains, a concern for the residents at CFM

The overflowing drains near the Centenary Farmers Market (CFM) in Thimphu have become a concern for residents and shopkeepers living nearby.

And with the onset of monsoon, residents said the problem will escalate.

For about 12 days now, the overflowing from drains has flooded the parking lot. Residents said the situation has improved as the water dried up compared to the past week.

Manoj Subedi who works as a parking fee collector in the area says he is incurring losses every day.

“Last time the water was all over the place, but it has dried up a bit now. Even if people park here, they do not pay, and I feel hesitant to ask for the parking fees because of the water.”

For the shops as well, the clogged drains are hampering their businesses.

“We tried clearing the drain using rods and bamboo poles, but no matter how much we tried we were not able to clear the drains,” said a meat shop employee, Harka Man Rai.

Meanwhile, Thromde officials said they are aware of the problem and are trying to clear the blockage caused by wastes.

The thromde are now planning to use a bulldozer to clear it since efforts done manually does not seem to work.