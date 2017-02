Online Thromde G2C services now available in Phuentshogling

Feb 7 2017

Residents of Phuentshogling will now be able to access online public services like water supply, occupancy certificate, construction approval and sewerage among others.

This was made possible with the launch of online Thromde Government-to-Citizen (G2C) services, today.

Similar online services are also available in Thimphu and Samdrup Jongkhar thromdes.