His Holiness conducts Lhapsang Gepai Sangchoe in SJ

Feb 6 2017

His Holiness the Je khenpo conducted Lhapsang Gepai Sangchoe or grand incense offering in Samdrup Jongkhar, today.

Thousands of devotees attended the ceremony.

The Sangchoe was performed for the peace and prosperity in the country and for the well-being of Their Majesties and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

His Holiness will arrive in Gelegphu tomorrow for its annual Moenlam Chenmo.