Gyalpoizhing hosts carnival fair for six eastern dzongkhags

Feb 6 2017

A 5 day carnival fair for six eastern dzongkhags began from yesterday at Gyalpoizhing in Monggar.

The Office of the Gyaltshab in Monggar is organising the event to commemorate the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.

Lhalung Sungtrul Rinpoche presided over Chhana Dorje Suungchhog and offered thousand butter lamp and kurim as the event began yesterday.

The three day Suungchhog at Gadhen Chhoying Lhakhang in Gyalpoizhing is for the wellbeing of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

Over 7,000 people from six eastern dzongkhags are taking part in the event.

The celebration began by offering Zhabten to His Majesty The King and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

As a part of the event, a three-day Gyelpoizhing Tshechu was also commenced today.

Drametse Ngachham, Achi Lhamo Chham and Sakya Shinjey were performed during the first day. And also Thongdrol of Guru Rinpoche was unfurled to the public.

Other programme includes cultural dances, boating at Kurichhu and exhibition of Royal portraits and agriculture farming technologies.

Artisans from six eastern Dzongkhags demonstrated traditional arts and crafts works.

Some of the people shared their experiences for being able to participate in the celebration.

The event will conclude on Thursday.