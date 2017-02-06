Fire destroys thousands of acres of forest

Feb 6 2017

A forest fire at Gundari village under Chagsakhar Gewog in Monggar is raging for the third day, today.

The fire destroyed over thousand acres of forest till now.

Forest officials and locals from the gewog are battling the fire.

Another fire in Trashigang destroyed more than 300 acres of forest at Baepam village under Udzorong Gewog.

The fire which started on Saturday night is yet to be contained.

Forestry and Bhutan Power Corporation officials are battling to bring the fire under control.

Officials said strong wind and rugged terrain are hampering the fire fighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is not known.