Team Perfect wins Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck Memorial Archery championship

Feb 6 2017

Team Perfect won the prestigious Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck Memorial Archery championship in Phuentshogling, yesterday.

They defeated the team Country Travel in the finals.

Over twenty five teams took part in the championship that kicked off on December 17, last year.

Started since 1991, the annual archery tournament is dedicated to the first king Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck.