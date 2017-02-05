Thousands attend the final day of Akhanda Maha Yagya

Feb 5 2017

More than thousand people from five districts of Chhukha, Dagana, Tsirang, Sarpang and Samdrup Jongkhar gathered in Samtse to commemorate the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

The celebration at Shivalaya Mandir began with the offering of prayers to Lord Shiva by Hindu priests.

The Information and Communications Minister, D.N Dhungyel and dzongkhag officials attended the ceremony.

Devotees prayed for the well-being of the Gyalsey and received blessing from Lord Shiva.

The five-day Hindu ceremony, Akhanda Maha Yagya concluded today.