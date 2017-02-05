Over 200 participants take part in aerobic exercise

A social fitness programme on aerobic exercise was organised in Thimphu, today to pay tribute to His Royal Highness The Gyalsey’s first birth anniversary.

Aerobic is an exercise that stimulates and strengthens heart and breathing rates, which will improve the body’s utilisation of oxygen.

The event was aimed at creating awareness on physical exercise to the general public.

Organiser Dorji Tsheten said aerobic exercise has many health benefits which includes prevention of non-communicable diseases.

Over 200 participants took part in the event at Changlingmithang.

The event was organised by one of the private fitness consultancies in Thimphu.