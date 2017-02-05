A special Zhabten for HRH The Gyalsey

Feb 5 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo composed a special Zhabten dedicated to His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, to mark the first birth anniversary.

His Holiness celebrated the day in Samdrup Jongkhar by lighting butter lamps for HRH The Gaylsey. His Holiness cut a traditionally decorated birthday cake followed by a special Zhabten.

His Holiness also presided over Tshepamai Lha Chi Bum Chi prayers for the well being of the Royal Family.

As part of the celebration, various cultural programmes were performed.

The day ended with His Holiness administering Tshewang – a blessing for long life to over 5000 devotees gathered.