Nation celebrates HRH The Gyalsey’s first birth anniversary

Feb 5 2017

A Jangchub Chorten at Tangsibji in Trongsa, was inaugurated to commemorate the first birth anniversary of His Royal His Highness The Gyalsey, today.

The chorten was built under the patronage of His Majesty The King. Hundreds of people from nearby villages gathered to observe the day.

The 9 metres high Jangchub Chorten symbolises the collective prayers for the continued well-being, peace and security of the Tsa-Wa-Sum.

“Upon the command of His Majesty The King, the Dzongkhag administration mobilised the fund for the chorten construction. Since the chorten is located near the national high way, it will give opportunity for the commuters to offer prayers,” said Trongsa Dzongda, Sonam Rinchen.

His Holiness the Je Khenpo conducted zhung rabney and installed soksing at Gyalsey jangchub Chorten.

The construction began in February 2016.

In Trashigang, a Jangchub Shing was planted in Trashigang Middle Secondary School to mark the day.

Students performed different cultural activities to celebrate the first Birth anniversary of HRH The Gyalsey.

Kurims and prayers were conducted for the long life of His Royal Highness.

Forestry officials planted tree saplings in about an acre land at Yongphula.

Over in Tashi Yangtse, the rabdey monks are performing Goenpo Tong Tshog and reciting Kanjur for three days.

While in Pema Gatshel, people of 11 gewogs offered thousand butter lamps in the nearby lhakhangs and in the gewog offices.

The rabdey monks are performing a three day Goem Chamdrel Sum prayers.

A Guru Tshengay thongdrol was unfurled to the public at WogminKhacholing Lhakhang at Nangkor under Shumar gewog.

Coinciding with the day, Pema Gatshel Dzongda awarded Chazhag Satharm to the owners of 27 commercial and 34 residential plots at Denchi town.

In Sarpang, the dzongkhag officials offered prayers at Tali Dratshang and served tokha to the workers of Sarpang Dzong construction.

Students and teachers of Sarpang Central School offered thousand butter lamps at Sarpang Zangdopelri and carried out a cleanup campaign.

Students and teachers pledged to read ten books each in a year.

Recitations of choe bum are also being carried out in 11 gewogs of Sarpang Dzongkhag.

Forestry officials planted tree saplings in about 1.5 acres of land at Jigmeling.

Meanwhile, a children’s park at the heart of Zhemgang town was opened from today.

The park was constructed at a cost of Nu 2.5 M.

With the newly opened park, children can now enjoy their free time playing at the park.

Dzongkhag officials, children and parents attended the opening of the park.