His Holiness presides over prayers for the late Khenpo Karpo

Feb 4 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo presided over Phakpa Thuji Chenpoi prayers for the late Khenpo Karpo in Samdrup Jongkhar.

The Kudung of Khenpo Karpo arrived in Samdrup Jongkhar from Phuentshogling, today.

The Kudung was displayed to the public to offer prayers and receive blessing. Tomorrow the Kudung will be taken to Kanglung in Trashigang.

Khenpo Karpo, 82, the founder of Druk Odiyana Foundation passed away on January 19 in Bangkok.

Purjang ceremony of late Khenpo will be held on June 9 in Takila, Lhuentse.