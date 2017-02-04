Gelegphu Tshechu begins

The three day annual Gelegphu Tshechu began from today at Tali Dratshang.

Rabdey monks and local people are performing various mask dances such as Shinjey Cham, Zhana Cham, Pelin-ging-sum and Drametse Nga Cham.

Several stalls for food and games were set up to cash in during the festive occasion.

Gelegphu Tshechu is performed in honor of Guru Rinpoche.

The festival will conclude on Monday with unfurling of Guru Tshengye Thongdrel to the public.