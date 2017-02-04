Thimphu Thromde warns people for illegal dumping of wastes

Feb 4 2017

Thimphu Thromde issued notice of last warning to 241 individuals for illegal dumping of wastes.

Thromde officials today went around the city creating awareness on waste management and also looking out for litterbugs.

During the inspection, the automobile workshop and its nearby residential areas in Olakha were found to be among the most littered in the city.

People were also seen burning trashes in open.

They justified that garbage trucks leave behind wastes such as old tyres and rubber spare parts and that they do not have an appropriate place to dump those.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who accompanied the inspection team in Simtokha area, personally called the defaulters and briefed them on proper waste management.

The Executive Secretary of Thimphu Thromde, Pasang Dorji, said it is time relevant rules are implemented more strictly.

“I think there has been enough advocacy campaign through all media and all walks of lives.Now it is time to implement the Waste Management Act 2012 and fine and penalise those people who are actually littering and throwing garbage illegally wherever they wish.”

Thromde plans to carry out such inspections on a regular basis.

Pasang Dorji added monitoring of illegal littering has become convenient with installations of public and private Closed Circuit Televisions, or CCTV, in and around the city.

So far, following the nationwide cleaning campaign in December last year, the Thromde has fined over 228 individuals for illegal dumping of waste.