Locals of Nanong reap benefits from the blacktopped GC road

Feb 4 2017

Locals of Nanong Gewog in Pema Gatshel say with their Gewog Connectivity (GC) road blacktopped, it has made them easier to market their farm produces.

The blacktopping of the 30-kilometre GC road was completed two months ago at a cost of over Nu 88 M.

It benefits more than 590 household of Nanong Gewog.

Earlier due to bad GC road condition, they said it was difficult for them to transport their produce to the market.

But now locals are able to take their agriculture produce to markets in Samdrup Jongkhar.

“With our GC road blacktopped, marketing our farm produce is not an issue now. We will now be working hard to increase our produce, ” said one of the villagers, Tashi Tobgay.

The transportation costs have also been reduced.

“Earlier, we had to pay Nu 200 per person from Nanong to Pema Gatshel town in a taxi. But now it cost only Nu 150,” said another villager, Choda.

People of Nanong grow sugar cane and varieties of fruits and vegetables.