No immediate plan for pay revision, says PM

Feb 3 2017

The Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during meet the press session this afternoon said there are no immediate plans to revise the pay for civil servants.

“Hopefully in the future once our economy starts growing and reach at the level where Government income increases, that time we can make a pay revision,” said the Prime Minister.

Lyonchhen also said the government policy drives the private sector wages. So government should be mindful of the ability of private sector to keep pace with the government’s pay increase. Therefore, Prime Minister said there are no immediate plans for salary raise.

The last pay revision for the civil servants came into effect from July, 2014.