Teachers leaving the profession increases

Feb 3 2017

If numbers are anything to go by, teachers leaving the profession in the country have increased last year compared to previous years.

According to the latest Annual Education Statistics, a total of 290 teachers have left the profession in 2016.

Of it, 200 have resigned voluntarily.

In the last five years, a total of 1464 teachers have resigned from the teaching profession

Education Ministry’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Kinley Gyeltshen attributed low salary as one of the main reasons for teachers leaving the profession.

“Although concerted effort is made by the government, but still what teachers earn is negligible when compared to other teachers who go abroad and earn.”

Kinley Gyeltshen said teachers deserve better salary when compared to the work loads of other civil servants.

“Unlike other civil servants, I think teachers should be treated differently. After all it is to do with the quality of education.”

He also said it is a concern to the Education Ministry when qualified teachers leave the profession.

“When experienced teachers leave, I think it will compromise the quality of education.”

At the moment, teachers are entitled to allowances such as teaching, house rent and difficulty allowance.

There are about 9000 teachers in government schools across the country.