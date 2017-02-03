Sacred relics on display at Tendrel Thang for HRH The Gyalsey’s first birth anniversary

Feb 3 2017

To commemorate the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, 30 sacred relics are on display for the public veneration at Tendrel Thang in Tashichhodzong.

The relics will be on display for three-day beginning today.

The sacred relics are collected from across the country for the Zhabdrung’s Thousand Statues Project, in Thimphu.

The Project’s Assistant Coordinator, Tshewang Rinzin said the relics will soon be offered as Nangtens for the six-foot Zhabdrung’s statue made of gold.

About hundred monks from Zhung Dartshang are also conducting Yeshi Goenpoi Tongtshok at the Dzong’s Dukhang.

The Guru Tshengye and Phagpai Neten Chudruk Thongdrol will be unfurled on the last day of the Kurim.

Over in Samtse, the Rabdey is conducting a three-day Gyenpo Chamdrel Sum Kurim from this morning.

The Kurim is being presided over by Lam Neten with Rabdey monks. About 200 monks are also reciting similar prayers at nine Gewog Lhakhangs of the Dzongkhag.

Simultaneously, Akhanda Maha Yagya, a hindu prayer ceremony is underway at Shivalaya Mandir since Wednesday.

Devotees from other districts are also attending the ceremony to receive blessing and offer prayers for the well being of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.